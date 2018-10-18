UN: Population of the Earth to grow 2.2 billion by 2050

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The world's population will increase by 2.2 billion by 2050 with 1.3 billion of that growth in sub-Saharan Africa, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Report informs citing TASS that the U.N. Population Fund's State of the World Population 2018 report, released on Wednesday, noted limited access to healthcare and education, as well as "entrenched gender discrimination" in the region. The 156-page report subtitled 'The Power of Choice: Reproductive Rights and the Demographic Transition', acknowledged that parents having smaller families is a trend across most nations. Women have four or more children in 43 countries, and 38 are in Africa, it said.

The authors of the report also note that despite the global trend towards a decline in the birth rate as socio-economic development progresses, some developed countries can improve the situation. To do this, they should encourage families who would like to have more children but cannot do this for economic reasons. France and Norway, for example, have already experienced an increase in the birth rate in the recent past.