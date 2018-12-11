 Top
    Close photo mode

    UN plans to allocate $ 5.5 billion for Syrian refugees

    Funds will be sent to neighboring countries in Syria

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The regional plan for assistance to Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, developed by the UN for 2019-2020, provides for funding in the amount of $ 5.5 billion, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said, Report informs citing TASS.

    It is emphasized that there are currently 5.6 million Syrian refugees registered in the countries of the region, including about 1 million newborns.

    The plan includes, in particular, assistance to local communities (3.9 million people) hosting Syrians.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi