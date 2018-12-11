UN plans to allocate $ 5.5 billion for Syrian refugees

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The regional plan for assistance to Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, developed by the UN for 2019-2020, provides for funding in the amount of $ 5.5 billion, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said, Report informs citing TASS.

It is emphasized that there are currently 5.6 million Syrian refugees registered in the countries of the region, including about 1 million newborns.

The plan includes, in particular, assistance to local communities (3.9 million people) hosting Syrians.