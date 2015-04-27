UN opens Conference on Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Third Review Conference on the Implementation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) opens at UN headquarters in New York, Report informs citing Russian TASS.

Within four weeks until May 22 the representatives of member states, international organizations and civil society will summarize the implementation of the NPT over the past five years, as well as discuss the prospects for further disarmament and the creation of zones free of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

Great attention is focused on the arrival of US Secretary of State John Kerry, who will speak on the first day of the forum, as well as the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Washington does not exclude the foreign ministers of the two countries will hold a bilateral meeting "in the margins" of the conference,.

The consultations of "P5+1" (the five permanent UN Security Council members and Germany) and Iran are expected, but the ministerial round of talks in New York is not planned.