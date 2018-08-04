UN: North Korea continues to implement nuclear program

Baku. 4 August.REPORT.AZ / North Korea, violating the UN sanctions imposed in December 2017, has not frozen or stopped the development of nuclear and missile programs.

Report informs citing the Anadolu Agency, it is stated in the confidential report of UN, submitted to the Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea.

In September 2017, the UN Security Council imposed a complete ban on the export of textile products from North Korea and limited the sale of oil products to Pyongyang, the document says.

The UN also considers that the DPRK violated the ban on the export of textile products. The DPRK has not yet commented on this issue.