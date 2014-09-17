​UN: More than 3,000 people killed during the conflict in Eastern Ukraine

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ There are 262,977 internally displaced persons in Ukraine according to the statistics dated on 12 September.

Report informs citing UN Information Center, according to the statement of Press Secretary of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Organization Jens Laerke, about 366,866 Ukrainians had fled to neighboring countries, mainly in Russia.

He stressed that about 5 million people lived in areas directly affected by the conflict. Laerke claimed that, according to available data, at least 3,171 people, including 27 children had been killed in Eastern Ukraine, 8,061 people injured (56 kids among them).

In turn, the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said that the ceasefire in the East of Ukraine, based on the agreements reached in Minsk, was broadly observed, despite periodic attacks. The UN Chief said there was a need to continue the political dialogue, mainly between Ukraine and Russia.