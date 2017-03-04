UN International Court of Justice will hear Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ The UN International Court of Justice in The Hague (Netherlands) will hear Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia on the counts of terrorism and discrimination during its aggression against Ukraine will be held on March 6-9, 2017.

In the late afternoon of 16 January 2017, Ukraine instituted proceedings against the Russian Federation with regard to alleged violations of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism of 9 December 1999 and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination of 21 December 1965.

Interim measures are a kind of temporary injunction. Their goal is to freeze development of the situation until the Court makes a final decision on the dispute.