UN: International community not provide enough effective assistance to IDPs

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The international community doesn't provide enough effective assistance to the world's 60 million internally displaced persons (IDPs). 40 million of them fled due to armed conflicts, 25 million forced to leave their homes as a result of natural disasters.

Report informs citing the UN news center, Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Kyung-wha Kang said addressing at the UN headquarters.

According to her, the issue should be considered as a long-term problem in the field of socio-economic development.

The UN representative said that next year experts of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs will launch to study successful experience for integration of internally displaced people around the world.