Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Beginning from April, 2014 to the end of the year, as a result of conflict in the eastern Ukraine more than 4800 people killed and 10 thousand injured.

In addition, according to the UN, the number of internally displaced persons in Ukraine than 610,000 people,

Report informs referring to Interfax, it stated in UN's report.

Even 1 million 634 thousand fled to neighboring country, UN declares.