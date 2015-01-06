UN: In eastern Ukraine, killing 4700 people

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Beginning from April, 2014 to the end of the year, as a result of conflict in the eastern Ukraine more than 4700 people killed and 10 thousand injured.

In addition, according to the UN, the number of internally displaced persons in Ukraine than 610,000 people, Report informs referring to Interfax, it stated in UN's Twitter page.

Even 594 thousand fled to neighboring country, mainly in, UN declares,

The organization also said that the last time the UN Security Council discussed the situation in Ukraine in an open meeting of November 12, 2014. In this case there is not excluded that in January UN Security Council may hold a meeting on Ukraine at the request of the delegations of the UK and Lithuania.