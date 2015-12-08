UN Official: 'Situation of Crimean Tatars is worsening'

Baku. 8 December.REPORT.AZ/ In the coming days, the United Nations will present next report on human rights situation in Ukraine.

Report informs, Ivan Šimonović, UN Human Rights Council Assistant Secretary General stated in press conference held in New York.

He expressed his concern regarding worsening of Crimean Tatars situation.

Mass media of Crimean Tatars based in peninsula are closed down, leaders of Crimean Tatars Jamilyev and Chubarov can not return to the Crimea, UN representative says. Regardless loss and murder facts of Crimean Tatars recorded, accused persons were not revealed or punished.