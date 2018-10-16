UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for lifting Saudi 'immunity' over Khashoggi case

© AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The UN human rights chief called Tuesday for the lifting of the immunity of officials who might be involved in the disappearance of a Saudi Arabian journalist at the kingdom's consulate in Turkey.

"In view of the seriousness of the situation surrounding the disappearance of Mr. (Jamal) Khashoggi, I believe the inviolability or immunity of the relevant premises and officials bestowed by treaties such as the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations should be waived immediately," UN High Commissioner on Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Bachelet stressed that "under international law, both a forced disappearance and an extra-judicial killing are very serious crimes, and immunity should not be used to impede investigations into what happened and who is responsible.

President Donald Trump, after speaking with King Salman, had dispatched Pompeo to speak to the monarch of the world’s top oil exporter over Khashoggi’s disappearance.

The Saudi ambassador was earlier summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi diplomat was demanded to authorize the search at the consulate. Turkish and Saudi inspection groups inspected the premises of the Saudi consulate which the journalist visited.

Reports said earlier that the moment of Jamal Khashoggi's murder and his interrogation were recorded on his Apple Watch.