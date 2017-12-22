UN General Assembly rejects to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ UN General Assembly rejected to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a measure rejecting the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. 128 members voted in favour of the resolution. Only nine countries voted against it. Another 35 abstained.

The US, Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, Togo and the Pacific island states of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Palau voted against the resolution.

Earlier, US president Donald Trump said his country would stop funding the countries supporting the UN resolution rejecting to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel.