​UN Deputy Secretary General: Rockets at Mariupol were launched from areas under the control of separatists

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ UN Security Council held a meeting in Ukraine. Report informs citing the UN News Center, a briefing to the Council by the Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman was held. He spoke about the recent tragic events related to the rocket attacks in Donetsk and Mariupol.

On Saturday, January 24 missile bombs were launched targeting residents of Mariupol. The missile hit the crowded city market, destroying the building. Dozens of people were killed and over a hundred injured.

Jeffrey D. Feltman urged Moscow to influence the rebels so that they immediately cease fire.

Deputy Secretary-General said that the Ukrainian leaders reaffirm their commitment to the Minsk agreements. However, he noted that the Ukrainian authorities have introduced emergency state on the territory of Donetsk region.