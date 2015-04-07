UN demands access to Yarmouk refugee camp in Damascus

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Security Council has demanded humanitarian access to the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk in Damascus.

Report informs referring the information given by the Sputnik News, one UN official described the situation for the 18,000 refugees there as "beyond inhumane".

The situation has deteriorated since 1 April, when Islamic State launched an offensive.

Palestinian militiamen opposed to the Syrian government and some Free Syrian Army fighters are leading the fight against the IS militants.

The chair of the 15-member Security Council, Jordan's ambassador Dina Kawar, called for the "protection of civilians... humanitarian access... and life-saving assistance".

Delivering a report to the council, Pierre Krahenbuhl, of the Palestinian Unwra relief agency, said the situation was "more desperate than ever".