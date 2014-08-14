UN: Death-toll is growing in Ukraine

Baku. August 14. REPORT.AZ/ Number of victims growing as a result of the hostilities in the eastern Ukraine. According to the Report, this was announced by Press Secretary of the UN Office for Human Rights Cecile Pouilly.

According to the Office, in mid-April in the eastern Ukraine were killed or injured an average of 60 people a day.

However, recently there has been an escalation of violence and the number of those killed or injured during the period from July 30 increased to 70 people a day. In just one day, 41 murders and 143 wounded was recorded on August 7.

In total, for the period from mid-April to August 10, as a result of fighting in the east of Ukraine more than 2,000 people were killed, including at least 20 children. The number of wounded is close to 5 thousand, among them - at least 30 children. According to Cecile Pouilly, these figures are likely to underestimate. This includes the dead and wounded from the Ukrainian army, armed groups and civilians. In late August, the UN Office for Human Rights plans to publish next, fifth report regarding the human rights in Ukraine.