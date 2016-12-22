UN creates investigative body to prepare cases on Syria war crimes

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations General Assembly has voted to establish an investigative body to "collect, consolidate, preserve and analyze evidence" as well as to prepare cases on war crimes and human rights abuses committed during the conflict in Syria.

The 193-member world body adopted a Liechtenstein-drafted resolution on Wednesday by a vote of 105 to 15 with 52 abstentions over strenuous objections from Syria and close ally Russia who accused the assembly of interfering in the work of the Security Council.

The UN resolution calls on all states, parties to the conflict, and civil society groups to provide any information and documentation to the team.

The resolution stresses the need for the new body "to closely coordinate" with an independent commission appointed by the UN Human Rights Council which has said war crimes are "rampant" in Syria.