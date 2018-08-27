UN court hears Iran lawsuit against US sanctions

Baku. 27 August 27th. REPORT.AZ / The international Court of Justice has started hearings, which includes Iran’s demands to suspend the unilateral sanctions of the United States, Report informs citing the TASS.

The hearing will last until 30 August and each party will have a total of four and a half hours to present its case.

Notably, this lawsuit was filed by Iran in July, which ultimate goal is the recognition by the international Court of Justice that the United States violated its obligations under the bilateral Treaty "on friendship, economic relations and consular rights" of 1955, and the early lifting of all sanctions by Washington, as well as the rejection of threats of new sanctions.

As a temporary measure, Tehran requires the suspension of unilateral US sanctions, especially those related to the sale or lease of passenger aircraft, as well as spare parts and equipment for them.