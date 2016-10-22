UN concerned about fate of Mosul's inhabitants

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The UN increasing assistance to the people fleeing from the Iraqi city of Mosul, where military offensive operation continued, and also express serious concern about the safety of civilians in the areas under the control of ISIS. Report informs citing the UN news center.

There are reports that ISIS militants use them as human shields.

Notably, since the beginning of military operations in Mosul, about six thousand of its inhabitants managed to leave their homes and its surroundings. Employees of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered drinking water, sanitary and other essentials to the tents.

The vast majority of displaced people have found shelter in Kayar area, about 60 kilometers south of Mosul, some of them were placed in the camp in the Debag, on the outskirts of Erbil.