UN chief slams mass shooting in U.S. city of Orlando

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has condemned the "horrific attack" in Orlando in the U.S. state of Florida, in which 50 people were killed earlier in the day.

Report informs, the Secretary General "extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expresses his solidarity with the government and people of the United States," says a statement issued here by Ban's spokesman.

A gunman wielding an assault-type rife and a handgun killed at least 50 people in a nightclub in Orlando early Sunday in the worst mass shooting in the U.S. history.

U.S. President Barack Obama decried the tragedy as an "act of terror."