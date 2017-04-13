UN chief names person to head UNDP

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ UN chief Antonio Guterres has named 55-year old German Achim Steiner, as the new administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Report informs citing Daily Mail, Steiner was selected to succeed Helen Clark, a former New Zealand prime minister, who has steered the UNDP since 2009.

One of the candidates passed over for the post included French Environment Minister Segolene Royal, who said she was surprised because Guterres had promised a woman would take the job.

Steiner previously served at the UN Environment Programme.