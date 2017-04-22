 Top
    UN chief holds first meeting with Donald Trump

    An interesting discussion took place among them

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres held a brief first meeting with US President Donald Trump.

    Report informs referring to TASS, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

    "The secretary-general and the president agreed to meet again in the near future. The UN chief had an interesting and constructive conversation on cooperation between the United States and the United Nations”, Dujarric told, underlining that they had an interesting discussion.

    According to spokesman, the meeting lasted 10-15 minutes. 

