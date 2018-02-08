UN chief calls on participating countries to honor Olympic Truce

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging all participating countries to observe the Olympic Truce during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Report informs referring to the UN press service.

In his message this week, the UN chief said all the world, gathered in PyeongChang, will be united by the Olympic spirit of solidarity, mutual respect and friendly competition.

He said the ideal of transcending political differences for common humanity, has more resonance on the Korean Peninsula than ever.

Adding that the Olympics represent the best of the world's athletic achievements and the best of humanity, he called on all nations to honor the Olympic Truce, which dates back to Ancient Greece.

Last November, the UN General Assembly also adopted a resolution urging all Member States to observe the Truce throughout the period from the seventh day before the start of the Olympics until the seventh day following the end of the Paralympics.