UN chief Antonio Guterres leaves for Russia

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres went to Russia to address the opening ceremony of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday,

Report informs citing the United Nations press service.

The forum will open today in St. Petersburg.

During the visit, Guterres will hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as leaders of other countries.

The Secretary-General will return to New York on June 3.