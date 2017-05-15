 Top
    UN: Central African Republic death toll could reach 30

    The UN Peace mission chief Parfait Onanga-Anyanga told Reuters© Foto: Forum.org

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Christian militias may have killed up to 30 civilians in Bangassou, Central African Republic (CAR), UN officials and aid workers said on Sunday.

    Report informs referring to Reuters.

    "It is clear that we are looking at numbers that could easily reach 20 to 30", UN Mission (MINUSCA) chief Parfait Onanga-Anyanga stated.

    Earlier, MINUSCA reported that the UN peacekeeper from Morocco was killed in a rebel attack in the Central African Republic. The incident occurred on Saturday night near the city of Bangassou in the southeast of the CAR.

