​UN begins evacuating refugees from Libya

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) began the evacuation of refugees from Libya, moving from the conflict-ridden country to Niger more than 150 people, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

" UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has evacuated some 163 refugees from Libya to Niger in the first such flight since fighting escalated in the Libyan capital two weeks ago. The flight landed early on Friday," the organization said in a statement.

Among them were many people who UNHCR had recently relocated from the Abu Selim and Ain Zara detention centers – both locations were close to conflict frontlines.

UNHCR stressed that Niger’s solidarity in receiving these refugees is world-leading and exemplary, but it cannot do this alone. There must be shared responsibility and we need other countries to come forward to lend a hand and help bring vulnerable refugees out of Libya to safety” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.