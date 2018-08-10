UN: 6.5 thousand civilians killed in Yemen in 3,5 years

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over 6,5 thousand civilians were killed and more than 10 thousand were injured since the escalation of the conflict in Yemen on March 26, 2015.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was stated by UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell at a briefing.

"For the period from March 26, 2015 to August 9, 2018 our office recorded 17062 injured civilians. Of these, 6,592 people died and 1,04,070 were injured. Most people were injured as a result of the air strikes of the international coalition led by Saudi Arabia”, - she said. E. Trossell stressed that these figures do not include those injured as a result of air strikes by bus in the city of Saada in the north-west of Yemen, which occurred yesterday. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that the number of dead civilians in the Yemeni city of Sa'dah reached 50 people, 77 were injured. Most of the victims were children.