​Ukranian Prosecutor: Journalist Pavel Sheremet died as a reult of triggering an explosive device

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Journalist Pavel Sheremet died as a reult of triggering an explosive device.

Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, it was stated by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko.

Police pre-qualify the car explosion in downtown Kiev as a murder.

The explosion took place at about 7:45 am, after the journalist got into the car, started the engine and drove about several dozen meters. The vehicle has burnt out completely.

Pavel Sheremet was a well-known Russian journalist and political analyst specializing in relations between Russia and Ukraine. Over the last five years, he lived and worked in Ukraine for Ukrainskaya Pravda news outlet.