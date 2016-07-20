​Ukranian Prosecutor: Journalist Pavel Sheremet died as a reult of triggering an explosive device

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Journalist Pavel Sheremet died as a reult of triggering an explosive device.
Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, it was stated by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko.
Police pre-qualify the car explosion in downtown Kiev as a murder.
The explosion took place at about 7:45 am, after the journalist got into the car, started the engine and drove about several dozen meters. The vehicle has burnt out completely.
Pavel Sheremet was a well-known Russian journalist and political analyst specializing in relations between Russia and Ukraine. Over the last five years, he lived and worked in Ukraine for Ukrainskaya Pravda news outlet.
