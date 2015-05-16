Ukrainians tend to boycott Facebook

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ A group of activists calls to boycott the Ukrainian users of Facebook social network due to blockage of a number of posts Ukrainians, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

In the social network have created a group, in which Ukrainians call to deactivate accounts for two days, 18 and 19 May.

"Mark Zuckerberg gave totally inadequate response to the request of more than 50 thousand Ukrainian users. They asked him to review the process of complaints in regard with the massive bans to opinions of Ukrainian leaders", statement says.

The organizers want as a result of a Facebook boycott the head Mark Zuckerberg publicly apologized to Ukrainian users for "primitive and inadequate response to their request."