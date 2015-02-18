Ukrainian troops are being withdrawn from Debaltseve

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian troops are derived from Debaltseve.Report informs referring to UNIAN, it was said by the president of Ukraine Poroshenko before flying to the ATO area.

"Today we can say that, 80 units are out, we are waiting for two more columns.128th brigade, units of the 30th, and the rest - the 25th Battalion, the remains of the 40th, the National Guard and the police special forces haму been withdrawn", Poroshenko said, adding that withdrawal of two more columns is expected.

At the same time, Poroshenko says that there wasn't Debaltseve encirclement.

According to Poroshenko, the troops and units were out planned and organized.