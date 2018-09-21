Ukrainian president sues BBC

Baku. 21 September. Report.Az/ The President of Ukraine is suing the BBC for libel over a news report that claimed he had secretly paid at least £300,000 for a meeting with Donald Trump, Report informs citing Daily Telegraph.

In May of this year BBC reported that intermediaries acting for Mr Poroshenko made a secret payment to Michael Cohen, then Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, to set up talks between the two leaders.

In a High Court claim, lawyers for Mr Poroshenko denied the claims and stated that Poroshenko “has been seriously injured in his reputation" and the allegation caused substantial distress and embarrassment.

The claim asserts that the BBC had “no evidence of any payment or secret talks”.

According to Poroshenko's lawyers, the BBC has refused to publish a correction or apology, and the story remains available on the BBC website.