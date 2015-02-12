Ukrainian President: Russia's terms are unacceptable

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ After the meeting of Normand four in Minsk, the President of Ukraine, Poroshenko said that Russia's terms are unacceptable.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti. "Unfortunately, there is no good news yet, but we have a hope," Poroshenko said. The meeting was held with the participation of the presidents of Ukraine, French and Russia, German Chancellor in the capital of Belarus. It lasted for 14 hours.

The sides agreed 80% of the final document with more than 10 Articles. The document will be sent to the contact group after it is signed by the participations of Summit.

According to the information of "unn.ua", the parties agreed to 48-hour ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy equipment and weapons, as well as the establishment of a demilitarized zone.

The document will be signed today and the withdrawal of troops will start from February 14. In addition, the level of document that will be signed, is still unknown.