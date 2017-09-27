Ukrainian president convenes "military cabinet" due to fire at ammunition depot

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko made a decision to convene “military cabinet” for discussing the situation in Vinnytsia region where explosions at ammunitions depots took place, Report informs.

“I made a decision to convene the military cabinet with participation of prime minister, secretary of the council of national security and defense of Ukraine, defense minister, head of General Staff, head of Security Service of Ukraine and leadership of National police, National Guard, and State Service on Emergency situations after they return from Vinnytsia”, Poroshenko posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

Due to fire Security Service of Ukraine suspended anti-terror exercises in Vinnytsia planned for September 26-27.

On September 26, units of State Emergency Service of Ukraine received information about the explosion of ammunitions at the depot of defense ministry near Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region. 188 thousand tons of ammunitions stored in arsenal spanning approx. 60-hectare area. According to information of Ukrainian General Staff, fire spread around 10% of warehouses in total.