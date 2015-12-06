Ukraine will increase spending on the development of weapons by 30%

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine plans to increase spending on development of weapons at the level of 30% in 2016. Report informs referring to "Interfax", Chairman of the Interdepartmental Commission on Military and Technical Cooperation and Export Control of Ukraine Oleg Hladkovskiy said that.

"One of the main areas where it is planned to direct state funding - upgrading air defense systems", he said.

According to him, project of the state program has been prepared and submitted to the government.

"We expect that by the end of the year state program will be accepted", - he said, noting that the issue depends on the situation with the approval of budget for the next year.