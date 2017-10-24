Ukraine State Migration Service refuses to give refugee status to Saakashvili

© AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Migration Service of Ukraine refused to grant refugee status to the ex-president of Georgia, former head of the Odessa regional administration Mikhail Saakashvili.

Report informs citing the Interfax-Ukraine, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said.

"If I earlier stated that Saakashvili has a status that makes it impossible for him to be deported or extradited in any way, now the State Migration Service denied him the status of a refugee, according to which he wrote a statement, and Mr. Saakashvili, as always, did not apply to the court challenging that decision", Lutsenko told reporters.

According to him, there are no special circumstances that could make impossible the deportation or extradition of Saakashvili.

Commenting on the protests of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Lutsenko noted that the authorities will not allow Saakashvili's supporters to make a coup d'état.