Ukraine’s Parliament to Discuss Bill on Exit From CIS Monday: Deputy

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The draft bill on Ukraine exiting the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be discussed at the Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) meeting on Monday, a deputy leader of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction said.

“On Monday, Ukraine’s exit from the CIS will be considered at Verkhovna Rada’s coordination board meeting,” deputy Vitaly Kovalchuk said as quoted by UNN news agency.

In November, the Ukrainian parliament representatives initiated a draft bill on Ukraine leaving the CIS, informs Report citing Sputnik News.

Following the reunification of Crimea with Russia, Kiev has stressed it may reconsider its CIS membership. Apart from that, Ukraine abandoned its post as rotating head of the CIS this year.

The Commonwealth of Independent States was formed in 1991 and currently has nine members — Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as two participating states – Turkmenistan and Ukraine.