​Ukraine’s COVID-19 cases hit 20,000

The number of officially confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has reached 20,148 as of May 22, according to Ukraine’s health ministry. In total, 588 people have died from the disease in Ukraine, and 6,585 patients have recovered.

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine has identified 442 new COVID-19 cases.

The government has extended specific quarantine measures until May 22 to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Although the epidemic of the COVID-19 has shown no signs of winding down, on May 11, Ukraine eased some of the quarantine restrictions it had in force since mid-March.

The government has imposed home-isolation measures affecting many people, including all persons over 60 (except for those involved in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and in critical infrastructure roles), as well as persons sick with COVID-19 or suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 212 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 5,199,000 globally, resulting in more than 2,084,000 recoveries and over 334,000 deaths.