Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Official Tbilisi has applied to Ukraine with the appeal to arrest and extradite Former Georgian President, ex-governor of Odessa Mikheil Saakashvili.

Report informs citing the TASS, Deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine Sergey Petukhov stated.

“Ukraine has received Georgia’s appeal on the search, arrest and extradition of Mikheil Saakashvili,” he said on air of the 112 Ukraine TV channel.