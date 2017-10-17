Ukraine MIA: 2,000 people gathered in Kyiv city center for rally - PHOTO

© Report

Kyiv. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The number of those gathered for the rally in the center of Kiev is estimated at about 2,000 people.

Ukraine bureau of Report News Agency informs, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine stated.

The streets of Kyiv are guarded by about 3,500 police officers and National Guard.

As previously reported, double cordon lined at the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, some central streets of Kyiv are closed.

Notably, a rally of supporters of the former governor of Ukraine's Odessa Region Mikheil Saakashvili held in Kyiv, October 17.