Ukraine: Kharkov blast death toll rises to 3

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from the blast that hit Sunday a national unity march in Kharkov, in northeastern Ukraine, has risen to three, local authorities said.

The press office of Kharkov Major issued a statement saying the blast had occurred in front of the sports palace of the city, where people were holding a rally to mark the first anniversary of Kiev protests (Euro Maidan movement) that led to the fall of the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the statement said that three people had been killed in the blast that hit the rally in Ukraine’s second largest city. At least 10 others were injured, with two of them in critical condition. Previous reports had suggested that two people had been killed and 15 injured.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, one of those killed was a police officer.

The Kharkov prosecutor characterized the blast as terrorist attack and has launched an investigation to find those responsible.

The Kharkov mayor declared Monday as a day of mourning in the honor of those killed.

Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych left Ukraine on Feb. 21, 2014.