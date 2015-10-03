UK teen jailed for life over Anzac terror plot

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ A fifteen-year-old British boy has been given a life sentence for his role in plotting a terror attack in Australia, Report informs referring to foreign media.

Together with an accomplice in Australia, the teenager worked as an “organizer and adviser” in a scheme to murder police offices in Melbourne by beheading them.

The boy, a practicing Muslim from Blackburn in northern England, was found guilty after being tried at a court in Manchester and was sentenced on Friday. He will serve a minimum of five years.

He remains anonymous because of his age.

The judge said it was “chilling” that someone so young could be so radicalized that he was prepared to see people die. He ordered that the teenager remains in prison until he is considered no longer dangerous.

“Thanks to the intervention of the police in this country and in Australia, that attack and the deaths which were intended to follow never happened,” he said.

The attack in Melbourne would have allegedly been carried out by his 18-year-old accomplice Sevdet Besim, an Australian national, during Anzac Day, when the country marks the First World War battle in Gelibolu (Gallipoli), Turkey. This year’s event marked the battle’s hundredth anniversary.