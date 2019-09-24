UK Supreme Court rules suspension of Parliament unlawful

The Supreme Court in the UK has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"The decision to advise her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification," Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said.

The hearing in this case lasted three days. This court decision threatens the prime minister with serious reputational losses even resignation.