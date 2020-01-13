UK summons Iranian ambassador over Tehran's envoy arrest

Great Britain has summoned the Iranian ambassador to the Foreign Office to express its objections over the arrest of London's ambassador to Tehran during a rally earlier this week, Report says, citing Sputnik.

"This was an unacceptable breach of the Vienna Convention and it needs to be investigated," the spokesman said on Monday. "We are seeking full assurances from the Iranian government that this will never happen again.

On 11 January, UK ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire was reportedly briefly detained for allegedly participating in an illegal demonstration in Tehran. He was released 15 minutes later after his identity was verified.