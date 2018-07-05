UK: Russia not involved in Amesbury poisoning incident

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the preliminary data Russia is not involved in the incident of poisoning in Amesbury.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Ministry of Internal Affairs of the UK reported.

Notably, the head of the counter-terrorism unit of Scotland Yard said that a man and a woman in Amesbury poisoned in the same nerve substance, which previously poisoned ex-GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia working for the British security services in Salisbury.

In connection with incident in Amesbury, the Committee, which includes members of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kingdom, representatives of the police, special services and emergency services, has held an emergency meeting today.