UK ruling party members call for Boris Johnson resignation

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Lawmakers from ruling Conservative party of United Kingdom called the UK prime minister Theresa May to dismiss Boris Johnson, head of Foreign Office after his comments about Libyan city of Sirte.

B. Johnson caught up in another scandal. Addressing the event night before on the sidelines of congress of Conservative party in Manchester, Johnson praised the Libya with words "bone-white sands, beautiful sea and real potential” that he visited in August.

He added "there's a group of UK business people, actually, some wonderful guys who have got a brilliant vision to turn Sirte into the next Dubai. The only thing they have got to do is clear the dead bodies away," he said, before laughing.