UK: Protests across country over suspension of parliament

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators are expected to take to the streets across the country on Saturday to protest against Boris Johnson’s move to suspend parliament. Report informs citing the The Guardian.

Organisers are backing the use of civil disobedience during the wave of protests, in which demonstrators will “resist the parliament shutdown” in dozens of towns and cities.

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn threw his weight behind the protests, saying: “The public outrage at Boris Johnson shutting down democracy has been deafening. People are right to take to the streets – and I encourage everyone to join the demonstrations in London and across the country tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth II has approved an order from the prime minister for parliament to be “prorogued” from the second week in September until 14 October – just 17 days before the scheduled date of Brexit on Halloween.