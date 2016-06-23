UK population increased by half a million

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ The UK population grew by half a million last year to 65.1 million, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics, Report informs referring to the BBC.

The rise of 513,300 in the year to June 2015 was in line with average annual rises over the last decade, it said.

The increase was driven by "natural growth" (excess of births over deaths) of 171,800 people, and net migration of 335,600, according to the ONS.

The largest percentage increase was in England and the lowest was in Wales.

An increase of 5,800, covering armed forces personnel stationed in the UK and the prison population, was also a factor in population growth, the figures published today showed.

The older population has continued to rise, with more than 11.6 million people (17.8% of the population) now aged 65 and over, and 1.5 million people (2.3% of the population) aged 85 and over in mid-2015.

Elsewhere, the figure for natural growth was at its lowest for 10 years.

This was caused by an increase in the number of deaths combined with a continuing decrease in the number of births - down 1,900 on the previous year.

An increase in immigration (up 53,700) and a smaller decrease in emigration (down 22,300) have both contributed to an increase in net international migration - the difference between the numbers of people coming to live in Britain and those emigrating.