UK government agrees on text of Brexit agreement

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The British government has agreed on the provisions of the Brexit terms of agreement with Brussels and is awaiting a response from the European Union.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due statement came from Cabinet of Ministers of the United Kingdom.

"Some minor issues remain... These remaining issues are in Brussels," spokesman of UK Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters, noting that talks on Brexit continued yesterday in Brussels until late in the evening and resumed this morning.

According to him, the Prime Minister also informed the government that the negotiation process is going well and the parties are showing progress.

Earlier, the Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington told reporters that the" deal " can be expected in the shortest possible time - within 24 or 48 hours.