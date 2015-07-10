UK advises citizens to leave Tunisia over fears of terror attack

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ On Thursday, the British Foreign Office advised all nationals in Tunisia to leave the country, claiming "a further terrorist attack is highly likely"

Report informs citing foreign media, with an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 British citizens visiting or residing in Tunisia, the UK’s Foreign Office advised all of those individual to leave as soon as possible.

"Although we have had good co-operation from the Tunisian government, including putting in place additional security measures, the intelligence and threat picture has developed considerably, reinforcing our view that a further terrorist attack is highly likely," the Foreign Office said.

Still, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond stressed that there was no indication of a "specific or imminent threat."