UK, Germany and Norway in new plea for aid to Syria

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ World leaders have opened a donor conference in London with an urgent plea for billions of pounds in aid for refugees from war-torn Syria.
"There is a critical shortfall in life-saving aid," Report informs, said UK Prime Minister David Cameron.
Britain promised an extra 1.2 billion pounds ($1.76 billion) by 2020, raising its total commitment to 2.3 billion pounds. Norway pledged $1.17 billion over the next four years, while Germany said it would give 2.3 billion euros ($2.57 billion) by 2018.
However, the conference has been overshadowed by the suspension of peace talks in Geneva on Wednesday, and intense fighting on the ground.
A Syrian government offensive, backed by Russian air strikes, is continuing north of Aleppo.
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said an estimated 70,000 Syrians fleeing the bombing were moving towards Turkey.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
