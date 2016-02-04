UK, Germany and Norway in new plea for aid to Syria

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ World leaders have opened a donor conference in London with an urgent plea for billions of pounds in aid for refugees from war-torn Syria.

"There is a critical shortfall in life-saving aid," Report informs, said UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

Britain promised an extra 1.2 billion pounds ($1.76 billion) by 2020, raising its total commitment to 2.3 billion pounds. Norway pledged $1.17 billion over the next four years, while Germany said it would give 2.3 billion euros ($2.57 billion) by 2018.

However, the conference has been overshadowed by the suspension of peace talks in Geneva on Wednesday, and intense fighting on the ground.

A Syrian government offensive, backed by Russian air strikes, is continuing north of Aleppo.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said an estimated 70,000 Syrians fleeing the bombing were moving towards Turkey.