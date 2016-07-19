UK does not intend to exit from the EU this year

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The United Kingdom does not intend to trigger article 50 of the Lisbon treaty initiating the UK’s departure from the European Union before the end of 2016, the high court has been told, Report informs referring to the British media.

At the opening of the first legal challenge to the process of Brexit, government lawyers suggested that the highly sensitive case is likely to be appealed to the supreme court.

At least seven private actions arguing that only parliament, and not the prime minister, has the authority to invoke article 50 have been identified to the court.

Confirming that the UK is not aiming to push the exit button until next year at the earliest, Jason Coppel QC, for the government, conceded that there was “some urgency” to the issue.